Missing snake that was on the loose in Hamilton has been found

The owner of the six-foot long boa constrictor named Medusa says the snake has been found and is back home.

Ashleigh Denman says her brother spotted the snake in a neighbour’s backyard today.

The snake was missing for about eight days after she escaped from a backyard. Medusa is said to be in good condition and the owner believes the warm weather may be the reason why the snake suddenly appeared.