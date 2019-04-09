Missing Niagara Falls man may be in Hamilton area: police
Niagara police are asking for the public’s help in locating a man from Niagara Falls who hasn’t been seen for more than a month.
Friends and family of Jaye Aird told police they last spoke to him roughly four to five weeks ago.
Investigators are looking to confirm the 62-year-old’s welfare. They believe he may be in Hamilton or Stoney Creek.
Anyone with information on Aird whereabouts is asked to contact Det. Sgt. Mike Baxter at 905-688-4111, option 3, badge number 9994.
Our colleagues @NiagRegPolice believe 62-year-old Jaye Aird may be in #HamOnt. Police and family are concerned for his well-being. If you see him, please call 905-688-4111. https://t.co/bUtMfBR9Yu
— Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) April 9, 2019
