Missing Niagara Falls man may be in Hamilton area: police

Niagara police are asking for the public’s help in locating a man from Niagara Falls who hasn’t been seen for more than a month.

Friends and family of Jaye Aird told police they last spoke to him roughly four to five weeks ago.

Investigators are looking to confirm the 62-year-old’s welfare. They believe he may be in Hamilton or Stoney Creek.

Anyone with information on Aird whereabouts is asked to contact Det. Sgt. Mike Baxter at 905-688-4111, option 3, badge number 9994.