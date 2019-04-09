;
Watch CHCH Live... 2017 BEA Winners
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Missing Niagara Falls man may be in Hamilton area: police

Posted:       Last updated:
Category: Local
Tags: hamilton, Jaye Aird, missing person, niagara, niagara falls, niagara regional police service


Niagara police are asking for the public’s help in locating a man from Niagara Falls who hasn’t been seen for more than a month.

Friends and family of Jaye Aird told police they last spoke to him roughly four to five weeks ago.

Investigators are looking to confirm the 62-year-old’s welfare. They believe he may be in Hamilton or Stoney Creek.

Anyone with information on Aird whereabouts is asked to contact Det. Sgt. Mike Baxter at 905-688-4111, option 3, badge number 9994.



LATEST STORIES

Missing Niagara Falls man may be in Hamilton area: police

Hamilton police trying to identity break and enter suspect

‘Mighty Maeve’ recovering after arm and leg amputation

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php