Missing Hamilton Woman

The Hamilton Police are concerned for the well being of Diane MCISAAC. MCISAAC (50 yrs) was last seen on Thursday December 5th, 2019 in the area of Catharine St and Hunter. She is described as having olive skin, 5’5″ tall, 170lbs and was wearing a black leather type jacket and red pants. Diane has dark thick wavy, shoulder length hair, with a grey/white streak in it. She wears red lipstick.

If you have any information, Hamilton police are asking you to contact the Central Staff Sergeant’s office at 905-546-4725.