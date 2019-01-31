;
Missing Hamilton senior caught on camera in Jackson Square

Posted: 2019-01-31
Hamilton police are continuing their search for a missing 74-year-old man who suffers from a series of medical conditions including dementia.

Peter Unsworth left his residence on Aikman Ave. on Jan. 29 to attend a nearby bank. Staff at the building where he lives became concerned when he did not show up for dinner.

Police say Unsworth was captured on a surveillance camera getting off a bus in Montreal around 6 a.m. Wednesday.

On Jan. 29, he was captured on camera in the Jackson Square Farmer’s Market shortly after 11 a.m. He was wearing a beige jacket, black toque, black pants, black shoes, a plaid scarf or hooded sweatshirt under his jacket and a black backpack with a grey patch on it.

Police say he is roughly six-foot-four, with a thin build and scruffy facial hair. He also walks with a slight shuffle.

Investigators are concerned for his well-being and say he suffers from schizophrenia, COPD, dementia and diabetes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact 905-546-4725 or 9-1-1.



