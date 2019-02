Hamilton police are asking the public’s help to find a missing 32 year old man.

Thomas Heaney was last seen on the east Hamilton mountain around 4 pm Monday February 18th.

He is described at, white, 5’8-5’10, thin build, 120-125 lbs, manicured beard, wearing a black bomber jacket, black toque, jeans and black boots.

Police are concerned for his well-being. If you have any information please contact Hamilton police.