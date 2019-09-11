Hamilton police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing Hamilton man.

31-year-old Brandon Pollock was last seen leaving his residence in the area of Herkimer and Caroline Sts. around 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Police say this is out of character for Pollock and there is concern for his well-being.

He is described as white, 5’9 ft, 165 lbs, medium build, with short brown hair. Pollock takes HSR or walks and likes to frequent Bayfront Park and the downtown core.

If you have any information that you believe could assist police please call Staff Sergeant’s office at 905-546-4725.