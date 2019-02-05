;
Missing 89-year-old man found dead in NOTL

Niagara police say an 89-year-old man who went missing on Feb. 4 has been found dead.

Egon Epp left his Niagara-on-the-Lake home around 8:30 a.m. Monday. He was supposed to be heading to the post office on Queen St. but never arrived.

Police say Epp’s body was later found in the area of Ricardo St. and Navy Hall.

“Out of respect for next of kin, no further details will be released at this time,” said Niagara police in a news release.



