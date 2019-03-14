Peel Police are asking the public for help in locating a missing 30 year old woman.

According to police, Ashley Pickens was last seen back in October at a residence around the area of Balmoral Drive and Avondale Boulevard in the city of Brampton.

She is described as female black, 5’9″, 141lbs, light complexion, brown eyes, long black hair, and has a tattoo of name “Nevaeh” on her right shoulder blade.

Police and family are concerned for Pickens’s well-being.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (905) 453-2121, ext. 2133 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or by visiting peelcrimestoppers.ca.