Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is searching for a 26-year-old woman who was last seen early Sunday.

Police describe Cassandra Vizzini as being roughly five-foot-seven, 170 lbs, with long, wavy blonde hair.

She was last seen wearing pink, grey and black pajamas and beige Uggs boots around 10 a.m. in the town of Gravenhurst.

OPP says Vizzini is known to frequent Orillia, North York, and Hamilton.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact police at 1-888-310-1122.

