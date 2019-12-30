Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is searching for a 26-year-old woman who was last seen early Sunday.
Police describe Cassandra Vizzini as being roughly five-foot-seven, 170 lbs, with long, wavy blonde hair.
She was last seen wearing pink, grey and black pajamas and beige Uggs boots around 10 a.m. in the town of Gravenhurst.
OPP says Vizzini is known to frequent Orillia, North York, and Hamilton.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact police at 1-888-310-1122.
MISSING PERSON: Cassandra VIZZINI 26 yr female 5'7" long wavy blonde hair, pink/grey/black pjs, beige Ugg boots. Last seen: Sun. Dec 29, 2019 10:00 a.m. #Gravenhurst. Frequents #HamOnt #Orillia #Toronto #OPP 1-888-310-1122 ^ag @TPSOperations @HamiltonPolice @OPP_CR pic.twitter.com/uoSps6foof
— OPPCommunicationsCR (@OPP_COMM_CR) December 30, 2019
Click here more top news from Hamilton, Halton, and Niagara regions.