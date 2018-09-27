The Ministry of the Environment says they’re working to address concerns about toxic dust in St. Catharines

For over a year, unsecured piles of toxic dust in St. Catharines were left to blow in the wind. The powder is used in the manufacturing of portland cement and was being unloaded from ships, piled up and trucked out of the Welland canal just north of lock 1.

Known as “clinker dust,” it can cause skin irritation, burning eyes and respiratory irritation and possible cancer or lung disease, given enough repeated exposure.

Residents first approached the city with their concerns last year after noticing the dust was appearing on their homes, cars and gardens.

City councillor Bill Phillips says he raised those concerns with the Quebec Stevedoring company, as well as the province.

“As a municipality our hands are tied because we have nothing to do with the leasing operations, all we can do is bring concerns that are relayed to us by residents.”

Tuesday, St. Catharines MPP Jennie Stevens brought up the issue up at Queen’s Park. Today the minister of the environment responded saying the company has finished shipping for the season and shipments won’t resume until a ‘dust plan’ is approved by the ministry. Which may include suggestions like shipping and storing the dust in containers.

So for now, residents can breathe easy.