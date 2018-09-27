;
Watch CHCH Live... 2017 BEA Winners
Ch-Ching! Rewards

The Ministry of the Environment says they’re working to address concerns about toxic dust in St. Catharines

Posted:
Category: Niagara
Tags: clinker dust, minister of the environment, Quebec Stevedoring, st catharines, toxic dust


For over a year, unsecured piles of toxic dust in St. Catharines were left to blow in the wind. The powder is used in the manufacturing of portland cement and was being unloaded from ships, piled up and trucked out of the Welland canal just north of lock 1.

Known as “clinker dust,” it can cause skin irritation, burning eyes and respiratory irritation and possible cancer or lung disease, given enough repeated exposure.

Residents first approached the city with their concerns last year after noticing the dust was appearing on their homes, cars and gardens.

City councillor Bill Phillips says he raised those concerns with the Quebec Stevedoring company, as well as the province.

“As a municipality our hands are tied because we have nothing to do with the leasing operations, all we can do is bring concerns that are relayed to us by residents.”

Tuesday, St. Catharines MPP Jennie Stevens brought up the issue up at Queen’s Park. Today the minister of the environment responded saying the company has finished shipping for the season and shipments won’t resume until a ‘dust plan’ is approved by the ministry. Which may include suggestions like shipping and storing the dust in containers.

So for now, residents can breathe easy.



LATEST STORIES

The Ministry of the Environment says they're working to address concerns about toxic dust in St. Catharines

Halton police officers honoured for saving the life of a 2 year old boy

Hamilton to house new production studio

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php