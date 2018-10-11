Halton police K9 dog tracks suspect in knife-point robbery

(Stock photo of police service dog “Jax”)

A 13-year-old boy has been arrested after a woman was robbed outside of her home in Milton on Tuesday.

Shortly after 11 p.m., police say a “masked assailant” armed with a knife stole a large sum of money from the woman in the driveway of her home. The suspect fled on foot with the cash.

Halton Police Service’s K9 Unit responded to the scene and began searching the area. Police service dog “Jax” led officers to a home several blocks away and located a person of interest.

On Wednesday, the One District Criminal Investigation Bureau took over the case and a 13-year-old boy was arrested.

Police searched the boy’s home and say they found several items.

The youth is facing several charges including robbery, possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose and utter threats.

His name will not be released as per the Youth Criminal Justice Act.