Milton woman arrested in Burlington poppy box thefts

A 32-year-old woman is facing charges after she allegedly stole several poppy donation boxes in Burlington.

The first incident happened at a grocery store on New St. on Nov. 11. Police say a woman went to the store and stole the donation box during a moment of silence on Remembrance Day to honour those who lost their lives in war. They say she concealed the box on her person and then stood for the remainder of the moment of silence before leaving the store.

The following day, the woman allegedly took two more boxes from a coffee shop on Brant St.

Brittany Richardson, of Milton, was arrested on Nov. 15 and charged with three counts of theft under $5,000.