Local historians say that Santa Claus made his first official appearance on Milton’s main street back in 1907.

Since then, most years have featured a Santa Claus parade.

Marching bands, dancers, musicians, and just about every creative field was represented in today’s parade.

A few roads were closed as the crowds gathered and the parade through the downtown got underway.

Milton has been known as Canada’s fastest-growing community and the Santa Claus parade has kept up with that growth.