Milton resident catches thieves breaking into home

Halton police have arrested two men in connection with a break in at a Milton home over the weekend.

Police say a resident returned to their house on Watson Terrace around 5 p.m. Sunday and found two men breaking into their home.

One of the suspects fled on foot and the other left the scene in a vehicle.

Officers quickly arrived on scene and arrested two men a short distance from the house. Police say they were in possession of items stolen from the home during the break and enter.

William Robertson, 23, from Cambridge and Cory Robertson, 28, from Toronto have been charged with break and enter and possession of property obtained by crime.

All property stolen during the break and enter was recovered.

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the break and enter or noticed anything suspicious in the area to contact Det. Cst. Lahie at 905-825-4747, ext. 3405.