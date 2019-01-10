Milton high school in lockdown, 2 elementary schools in hold and secure

Bishop P. F. Reding Catholic Secondary School in Milton has been placed in lockdown and two nearby elementary schools are in hold and secure due to police activity in the area.

The high school along with Chris Hadfield Public School and St. Peter’s Catholic Elementary School were initially ordered to ‘hold in place’ around noon Thursday.

Police upgraded Bishop Reding to a lockdown a short time later.

Police say there does not appear to be an imminent threat to students. They say the situation is unfolding and the investigation is ongoing.

Halton police are asking parents and caregivers of students at the school to stay away from the area.

We are requesting that parents of students attending Bishop Reding HS, Chris Hadfield Public School, and St. Peter's Elementary School DO NOT ATTEND these schools at this time. This is an active investigation. Ongoing updates will be provided via @HRPSMiltHH & @HaltonPolice. ^jh https://t.co/tjCauIv4gg — Halton Police (@HaltonPolice) January 10, 2019

