;
Watch CHCH Live... 2017 BEA Winners
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Milton charity event organizer charged with fraud

Posted:
Category: Halton, Local
Tags: charity, Forget Me Not Family Fun Fair, fraud, halton, milton, police, Rose Passarelli


A 38-year-old woman is facing fraud charges in connection with a charity event in Milton.

Police say a Milton community held a charity fundraiser in the summer of 2013 to honour the life of a Milton toddler who tragically passed away.

The ‘Forget Me Not Family Fun Fair’ attracted more than 1,400 people and raised several thousands of dollars for two charities.

Police say the fair was held again in 2014, raising more money for local charities.

A public complaint was filed in 2018, prompting an investigation by the Halton Regional Police Service Regional Fraud Unit.

On Apr. 10, police arrested one of the event’s organizers.

Rose Passarelli, of Milton, has been charged with fraud over $5,000, fraud under $5,000 and theft under $5,000.

She is scheduled to appear in court on May 14.



LATEST STORIES

Milton charity event organizer charged with fraud

Silent Protest at Hamilton City Hall during Police Services Board Meeting

Historical building in Niagara set to be demolished

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php