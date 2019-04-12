Milton charity event organizer charged with fraud

A 38-year-old woman is facing fraud charges in connection with a charity event in Milton.

Police say a Milton community held a charity fundraiser in the summer of 2013 to honour the life of a Milton toddler who tragically passed away.

The ‘Forget Me Not Family Fun Fair’ attracted more than 1,400 people and raised several thousands of dollars for two charities.

Police say the fair was held again in 2014, raising more money for local charities.

A public complaint was filed in 2018, prompting an investigation by the Halton Regional Police Service Regional Fraud Unit.

On Apr. 10, police arrested one of the event’s organizers.

Rose Passarelli, of Milton, has been charged with fraud over $5,000, fraud under $5,000 and theft under $5,000.

She is scheduled to appear in court on May 14.