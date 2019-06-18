;
Millions of fans celebrate in Toronto for the Raptors victory parade

Category: News, Sports, Toronto
Fans from outside Toronto flocked to the Burlington GO station in the morning to make their way to the championship parade route.

The parade got off to a slow start because there were so many Raptors fans blocking the way.

When the Parade finally started to get rolling it was led by superfan Nav Batia, then team President Masai Ujiri. The buses followed carrying the winning team making their way down Prince’s Boulevard and past the screaming fans.

