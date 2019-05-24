Military member charged with sexual assault

A member of the Canadian Military is facing sexual assault charges.

Officer Diane Marie Chiasson has been charged by The Canadian Forces National Investigation Service (CFNIS) with three offenses against a fellow member of the Navy.

A news released from the CFNIS states that the charges were laid May 14 after an incident was reported to Military Police at a base in Kingston.

The incident occurred back in November at the victims home in Kingston. Chiasson was said to have been visiting from Ottawa.

Military police were called to the home regarding drunken behaviour from the officer and she was later arrested. The following day the police received a complaint against her for sexual misconduct.

Due to the seriousness of the complaints, the complaint was transferred to the CFNIS for investigation. Chiasson has been charged with one count of sexual assault, as well as one count of drunkenness and conduct to the prejudice of good order and discipline.

The service says the matter will be going through the military justice system for either a summary trial or court martial.

A date and location have yet to be chosen.