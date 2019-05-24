;
2017 BEA Winners
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Military member charged with sexual assault

Posted:
Category: Ontario
Tags: assault, canadian military, military, military police, ontario


A member of the Canadian Military is facing sexual assault charges.

Officer Diane Marie Chiasson has been charged by The Canadian Forces National Investigation Service (CFNIS) with three offenses against a fellow member of the Navy.

A news released from the CFNIS states that the charges were laid May 14 after an incident was reported to Military Police at a base in Kingston.

The incident occurred back in November at the victims home in Kingston. Chiasson was said to have been visiting from Ottawa.

Military police were called to the home regarding drunken behaviour from the officer and she was later arrested. The following day the police received a complaint against her for sexual misconduct.

Due to the seriousness of the complaints, the complaint was transferred to the CFNIS for investigation. Chiasson has been charged with one count of sexual assault, as well as one count of drunkenness and conduct to the prejudice of good order and discipline.

The service says the matter will be going through the military justice system for either a summary trial or court martial.

A date and location have yet to be chosen.



LATEST STORIES

Military member charged with sexual assault

Pregnant woman in Texas attacked in road rage incident

Hamilton man arrested for breaking into vehicles in Oakville

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php