Middle Raged played to audience acclaim at Fringe Productions in Toronto and Edmonton this year. Now it’s coming to Hamilton. Geri Hall and Gary Pearson are here to tell us all about it?
Home Entertainment Entertainment Middle Raged
Local Weather
Hamilton
overcast clouds
10.7 ° C
12.2 °
9 °
70 %
1.5kmh
90 %
Fri
13 °
Sat
9 °
Sun
14 °
Mon
14 °
Tue
13 °
Local News
‘Don’t press 1’ Hamilton police warn of Social Insurance Number scam
Hamilton police are warning the public after a number of citizens reported falling victim to a phone scam. Police say there has been an...