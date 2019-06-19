Michelle Obama coming to FirstOntario Centre in Hamilton

Former First Lady Michelle Obama is coming to Hamilton in October.

‘An Evening with Former First Lady Michelle Obama’ will be held at FirstOntario Centre on Friday, October 11 at 7 p.m.

Obama served as First Lady of the United States from 2009 to 2017. She just wrapped up an international tour for her memoir, Becoming. The book chronicles her life experiences including her childhood in Chicago to her years as an executive balancing the demands of motherhood and work, to her time spent at the White House.

“The Hamilton Chamber of Commerce is thrilled to be able to bring former First Lady Michelle Obama to Hamilton,” said Keanin Loomis, President & CEO, Hamilton Chamber of Commerce in a news release. “Her message of a renewed sense of purpose, passion, and energy will resonate in all corners of our community.”

She has launched and led four key initiatives: Let’s Move!, to address the challenge of childhood obesity; Joining Forces, to support veterans, service members and their families; Reach Higher, to inspire young people to seek higher education; and Let Girls Learn, to help adolescent girls around the world go to school.

Tickets for the event go on sale Wednesday, June 19 at 10 a.m.