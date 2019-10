After being a dynamic player with the Toronto Argonauts, Michael ‘Pinball’ Clemons is returning to the Argos football operations department. As a familiar face in franchise history, he will be taking on the responsibility of General Manager.

The 54-year-old has won three Grey Cups, one in which he won as the Argos Head Coach.

In addition to wins and losses, re-igniting interest to the fans, and filling BMO Field will be his greatest challenge.

Bubba O’Neil has the story.