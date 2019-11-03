Metrolinx held its largest join emergency exercise at Union Station

After months of planning and collaboration with first responders, Metrolinx held its largest joint emergency exercise at Union Station that wrapped up early Sunday morning.

They are said to have simulated a terrorist attack with 30 shooting victims, and a fire on the train platform.

It involved 150 actors, professional make-up artists, and staged smoke at platform level. Volunteers were pretending to be seriously injured, many emergency vehicles were in the area and first responders began acting out response protocol.