Metro is leaving University Plaza location
Dundas is losing a neighbourhood grocery store.
Metro has officially informed employees at its University Plaza location that it will be closing this year.
90 employees are expected to lose their jobs. Of those employees, 85 are members of the United Food and Commercial Workers Local 175.
Union representatives say they will be meeting with the company to discuss the closure and its impact.
The location is expected to be replaced with a new Canadian Tire store.
