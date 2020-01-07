Orthodox Christians around the world are celebrating Christmas today.People from Egypt, Ukraine, Russia, Serbia and other European countries follow a different calendar which celebrates the birth of Christ on January 7th. Many of the traditions and symbols are the same as December 25th. While its not an official holiday in Canada, there are still tens of thousands of Canadians who are celebrating with Christmas trees, wreaths and gifts today – and enjoying special Christmas meals. Merry Christmas!
