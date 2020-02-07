Men wearing ‘hazmat-type suits’ rob jewellery store in Oakville mall

Halton police are searching for two men after a jewellery store inside an Oakville mall was robbed Thursday night.

Officers were called to the Peoples Jewellers in Oakville Place around 9 p.m.

Police say two men entered the mall wearing white “hazmat-type suits” and went directly to the jewellery store.

Once inside, one of the men began to smash a display case at the back of the store with a crowbar.

The other man sprayed a fire extinguisher directly at the store’s surveillance cameras before both men ransacked the display case. They fled the mall in a dark-coloured SUV.

No one was physically hurt during the incident.

Detectives have released two photographs of the suspects.

Police are asking anyone with dashcam footage in the area around 9 p.m. Thursday to contact investigators.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Det. Barry Malciw at 905-825-4747, ext. 2218.