Memorials removed from the Burgoyne bridge

Memorials that were placed on the Burgoyne bridge in St. Catharines to remember loved ones who took their own lives have been taken down.

Niagara region officials say they consulted family members before taking action and pictures of the memorials will be used in a future art installation on the bridge.

Officials said in a statement that they understand that the memorial items are an important and a symbolic tribute that has helped bring people together. However, memorials on the bridge can act as a beacon and reminder that can trigger further grief as well as pose a risk for increased suicide attempts on this site.

Pictures were taken of the memorials before they were removed and an organization called Start Me Up Niagara has been tasked with creating an art installation with the images.

“We’re very mindful of the sensitive nature of this work, and the sadness that surrounds it, but there was also some messages of hope.”Susan Venditti, Start me up Niagara.

The art installation is in the very early planning stages and there’s no timeline on when it will be finished.

Some of the other items on the bridge, like teddy bears and pictures will be returned to family members.