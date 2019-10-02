Jim Carrey, best known for his acting in Dumb and Dumber and Man on the Moon is moving into the literary world. The actor, a former Burlington resident, along with co-author Dana Vachon, has written a novel called “Memoirs and Misinformation.” It is scheduled for publication next May. The publisher is calling the book a “fearless and semi-autobiographical deconstruction of persona.” Carrey, who plans a promotional tour, is offering a semi-disclaimer: “None of this is real and all of it is true.”