Jim Carrey, best known for his acting in Dumb and Dumber and Man on the Moon is moving into the literary world. The actor, a former Burlington resident, along with co-author Dana Vachon, has written a novel called “Memoirs and Misinformation.” It is scheduled for publication next May. The publisher is calling the book a “fearless and semi-autobiographical deconstruction of persona.” Carrey, who plans a promotional tour, is offering a semi-disclaimer: “None of this is real and all of it is true.”
Home News World News Memoirs and Misinformation
RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
Local Weather
Hamilton
mist
16.6 ° C
17.8 °
15.6 °
100 %
3.1kmh
90 %
Wed
12 °
Thu
11 °
Fri
11 °
Sat
13 °
Sun
18 °
Local News
Making a wish come true for a war vet whose career...
On national seniors day one foundation works to reconnect loves ones. But for one veteran pilot, he wasn't looking to reconnect with a person but...