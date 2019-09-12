VIDEO: The Duchess of Sussex launched the “Smart Set” collection in collaboration with charity “Smart Works,” of which she is a patron.
Home News World News Meghan Markle launches workwear collection
RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
Local Weather
Hamilton
overcast clouds
17.2 ° C
19.4 °
15 °
87 %
6.7kmh
90 %
Thu
20 °
Fri
21 °
Sat
21 °
Sun
24 °
Mon
19 °
Local News
Community care fashion show
Community Care of St. Catharines and Thorold is celebrating 100 years of service in the Niagara community and to mark the occasion they hosted...