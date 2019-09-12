Medical technician charged with sexual assault at Toronto hospital

A medical technician has been charged with sexual assault following an alleged incident at Toronto’s Humber River Hospital.

Police say the alleged incident happened during an appointment on Aug. 29.

They say a 56-year-old woman was sexually assaulted by a male technician performing a medical test.

Police arrested 43-year-old Dhavalkumar Desai from Brampton, Ont., on Sept. 4. He has been charged with sexual assault and is set to appear in court next month.

Investigators say there may be more victims, and they’re urging anyone with information to contact them.