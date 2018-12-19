Measles case confirmed in Halton

A measles case has been confirmed in Halton and the health department wants people who may have been exposed to check immunization records.

The region says potential exposures could have occurred between December 13th and 17th in the following locations:

Homewood Suites by Hilton Burlington, 975 Syscon Rd., Burlington

Thursday, December 13 to Sunday, December 16, entire facility, 8:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Monday, December 17, entire facility, 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Longos, 3455 Wyecroft Rd., Oakville

Thursday, December 13, 12:30 to 3:15 p.m.

Friday, December 14, 12:30 to 4pm.

Saturday, December 15, 3 to 6 p.m.

Cogeco, 950 Syscon Rd., Burlington

Friday, December 14, 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Outlet Collection at Niagara, 300 Taylor Rd., Niagara-on-the-Lake

Saturday, December 15, 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., at Gap, Calvin Klein and Guess stores.

Amsterdam BrewHouse, 245 Queens Quay W., Toronto

Sunday, December 16, 2:30 to 6 p.m.

As for the measles case itself, the region says it involves an adult in Burlington and people should watch for symptoms until 21 days after exposure.

Symptoms include, high fever, cold-like symptoms like a cough, runny nose, sore eyes or sensitivity to light, small spots with a white centre on the inside of the mouth and a red rash lasting four to seven days.

Measles is a highly contagious disease that spreads easily through the air.