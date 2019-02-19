McMaster’s new Chancellor

It’s a new era with McMaster after the university named its next chancellor. Santee Smith is a decorated artist, who hails from Six Nations and has worked tirelessly to bring her story to both Indigenous and non Indigenous people.

Smith has a history with Mac, raised by a family of artists on Six Nations, she attented an audition for the National Ballet of Canada on campus, she aced it. She attended the prestigeous school in Toronto until grade 11. Smith majored in life sciences at McMaster but towards graduation, she found herself back in the dance world, this time following her own course.

“My mission is to be able to share stories, whether it’s traditional stories or contemporary stories or even stories and to open that with other Indigenous people, seeing themselves represented by coming from Indigenous-lead creative control to mainstream Canadians and new Canadians who have no concept of the history of this land.”

Now the school’s next chancellor, Smith looks to continue finding ways to educate others on her and our country’s history

Smith was named chancellor less than a week ago but isn’t officially in place until the new school year.