McMaster University graduate wins Nobel Prize

Category: Hamilton
Tags: Donna Strickland, mcmaster university, Nobel Prize, physics

A McMaster University graduate and professor at the Univeristy of Waterloo has been announced as one of the latest winners of the Nobel Prize for advances in laser physics.

Donna Strickland is the third woman to receive the Nobel Prize in physics, joining Maria Goeppert-Mayer who was honoured in 1963 and Marie Curie in 1903.

“We need to celebrate women physicists because they’re out there…I’m honoured to be one of those women,” said Donna Strickland.

Strickland shares the award with Gerard Mourou, of France, and Arthur Ashkin.

Strickland and Mourou paved the way towards the shortest and most intense laser pulses created by humankind.

Their technique, known as chirped pulse amplication or CPA, takes a short laser pulse, stretches it in time, amplifies it and squeezes it together again.

It has opened up new areas of research and led to broad industrial and medical applications.



