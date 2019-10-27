McMaster Students run to end poverty

Engineers without borders mission is to end poverty both locally and around the world. The McMaster chapter held their annual charity run it’s called the Spooky Sprint.

Every year, people gather to run, walk, or rock five kilometres of Cootes Trail.

After the run, a pizza social is held inside the university. All of the money goes toward their junior fellowship, where they send one student to Africa.

People who didn’t run were invited to join the social. A five-dollar entry per person was donated to the cause.