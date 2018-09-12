McMaster student suffers ‘life altering’ injury in stabbing

An 18-year-old student in Hamilton has suffered “life altering” injuries after being stabbed in the neck following a party in the city’s west end.

Shortly before 1 a.m. on Saturday, officers were flagged down to help the injured teen in the area of Emerson St. and Ward Ave.

Police say he was walking home from a party with a group of friends when he became involved in an altercation with several males.

“The student was jumped by one of the males and received a stab wound to the back of the neck by an unknown sharp object,” said Hamilton police in a news release. “The group then fled on foot leaving the student on the ground.”

The group was last seen running up Emerson St. towards McMaster University.

The man’s friends called police and stayed by his side.

The 18-year-old, from Kingston, is currently studying at McMaster University. He remains in hospital and is being treated for a serious injury.

McMaster University says it has provided the student and his family counselling support in hospital.

Police say the suspects are all described as skinny with long curly hair, a medium complexion, and were wearing t-shirts and shorts.

Anyone with information that could help police with this investigation is asked to contact Detective Constable Rebecca Moran at 905-546-4816.