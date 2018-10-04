McMaster researchers testing origins of life theory in new planet simulator

(Stock image)

McMaster researchers believe they may have solved the origins of life theory.

The results came from early experiments in the planet simulator at McMaster’s Origins of Life Laboratory.

The lab is a facility unlike any other in the world and was established by Biophysicist Maikel Rheinstädter, theoretical astrophysicist Ralph Pudritz and biochemist Yingfu Li.

The planet simulator is testing a theory that suggests life on Earth began in warm little ponds after meteorites splashed into them about four billion years ago. It recreates those conditions to see whether cellular life can be created and evolve.

According to The Canadian Press, the researchers say they have shown that they can create what are known as proto-cells, which aren’t considered alive because the scientists still have to demonstrate that the genetic material in the cells can replicate itself and create proteins. But they say the results are still significant.