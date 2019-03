McMaster are peaking just at the right time as today’s victory was their 11th in a row. In the final 4 on Saturday, the Marauders will face the Canada West champion Saskatchewan Huskies who topped Acadia 77-69.

CHCH sportscaster Justin Dunk spoke with McMaster’s captain Hilary Hanaka who had quite a week leading Mac to an OUA Championship last Saturday and was name game MVP.