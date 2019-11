It didn’t start well for the McMaster Marauders, but they came out in the end to beat the Western Mustangs 29-13 and win the Yates Cup.

It is their 8th win in school history and they punched their ticket to the Mitchell Bowl next weekend. They will take on the Calgary Dinos, who won the Hardy Cup after beating the Saskatchewan Huskies 29-4.

Adam Atkinson has all the highlights from yesterdays game.