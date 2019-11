The McMaster Marauders kicked things off defeating the Guelph Gryphons in the Yates Cup semi-final.

Mac held on to the victory, 19-9.

They will face the Western Mustangs in the Yates Cup final.

McMaster and Western have dominated the Yates Cup. The two schools have combined to win 13 of the provinces 18 championships.

McMaster with 7 and Western with 6.

The final will take place on Nov 9 at 1 p.m.

Dale Manucdoc has the details.