McMaster claim OUA title

McMaster claimed the OUA title on Saturday in Ottawa. The fifth Critelli Cup in program history, first since 2008. Seeding and match-ups for the Usports National Championships were determined Sunday.

The newly-crowned OUA champion Marauders were named the second seed, McMaster will meet the Concordia University Stingers in a national quarter-final to open the Usports Championship tournament at noon on Thursday, March 7 at the Mattamy Athletic Centre in Toronto.