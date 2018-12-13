McArthur due in court next month for another pre-trial hearing

;
Category: Toronto
Tags: Bruce McArthur, serial killer, toronto, toronto police

 

Alleged serial killer Bruce McArthur will be back in court next month for another pre-trial hearing.

The 67-year-old was arrested in January in connection with men who went missing from Toronto’s gay village between 2010 and 2017.

He faces eight counts of first-degree murder.

McArthur made a brief court appearance in Toronto Thursday and will be back for another next month.

He is set to stand trial in January 2020.

According to the Crown, the proceedings are expected to last three to four months.



