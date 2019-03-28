Mayor Eisenberger to ask PCs to lift LRT funding freeze

Hamilton’s mayor will meet with Transportation Minister Jeff Yurek Thursday to ask the province to unfreeze funding needed for Metrolinx to restart LRT land purchases.

Fred Eisenberger will also ask for a time extension for the LRT project bidders.

The Ford government put a freeze on land acquisition along the 14-kilometre stretch of the LRT last year.

Last month, Hamilton’s Director of Economic Development says developers are slowing down plans out of fear the project won’t happen.

Metrolinx has already purchased over 50 per cent of the properties needed along the route to complete the project.

The former Liberal government promised $1 billion in 2015 to build the light rail transit along the Main St. and King St. corridor. Over $100 million has already been spent on the billion dollar project.

Eisenberger wants a clear signal from the province that they are supporting the LRT project.

The meeting will be held in City Hall at 3:30 p.m.