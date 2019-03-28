;
2017 BEA Winners
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Mayor Eisenberger to ask PCs to lift LRT funding freeze

Posted:       Last updated:
Category: Hamilton, News
Tags: Eisenberger, hamilton, lrt



Hamilton’s mayor will meet with Transportation Minister Jeff Yurek Thursday to ask the province to unfreeze funding needed for Metrolinx to restart LRT land purchases.

Fred Eisenberger will also ask for a time extension for the LRT project bidders.

The Ford government put a freeze  on land acquisition along the 14-kilometre stretch of the LRT last year.

Last month, Hamilton’s Director of Economic Development says developers are slowing down plans out of fear the project won’t happen.

Metrolinx has already purchased over 50 per cent of the properties needed along the route to complete the project.

The former Liberal government promised $1 billion in 2015 to build the light rail transit along the Main St. and King St. corridor. Over $100 million has already been spent on the billion dollar project.

Eisenberger wants a clear signal from the province that they are supporting the LRT project.

The meeting will be held in City Hall at 3:30 p.m.



LATEST STORIES

Tree-riffic

Mayor Eisenberger to ask PCs to lift LRT funding freeze

Spring trends

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php