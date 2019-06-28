‘Mayor doesn’t care for queer people’ signs crowd Fred Eisenberger’s lawn

Protesters have crowded Fred Eisenberger’s lawn with signs and chants of profanity.

The Hamilton Mayor posted this tweet after protesters crowded his lawn Friday morning.

This morning, my family and I were awoken to over 20 agitators at my home, yelling profanities, leaving signs on my lawn and banging on my door.

This is absolutely unacceptable.

Harassment of my family, my neighbours or anyone is crossing the line. Police are investigating. pic.twitter.com/NZWIwfkm1Q

— Fred Eisenberger (@HamiltonsMayor) June 28, 2019