It’s a story that would cause concern in any family. Windsor police are suggesting people should have a chat with any elderly family members who are still driving. They’re making the request after an elderly couple was stopped near Amherstburg early Sunday morning. The pair had driven 400 kilometres from their home, a neighbourhood in Toronto’s west end. Unfortunately, they thought they were still in their home community when they were pulled over.
Home News Ontario News Maybe it’s time to talk to elderly drivers
RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
Local Weather
Hamilton
light shower snow
-7.8 ° C
-5.6 °
-11 °
72 %
7.2kmh
90 %
Wed
-10 °
Thu
-6 °
Fri
-4 °
Sat
-0 °
Sun
2 °
Local News
Cold weather alert for Hamilton
The Medical Officer of Health for the city of Hamilton has issued a cold weather alert. A cold alert is issued when the temperature drops...