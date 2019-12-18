Maybe it’s time to talk to elderly drivers

By
Dwight Ryan
-

It’s a story that would cause concern in any family.  Windsor police are suggesting people should have a chat with any elderly family members who are still driving.  They’re making the request after an elderly couple was stopped near Amherstburg early Sunday morning.  The pair had driven 400 kilometres from their home, a neighbourhood in Toronto’s west end.  Unfortunately, they thought they were still in their home community when they were pulled over.

