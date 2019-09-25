Mattel launches gender-inclusive doll line

Mattel is launching a new doll line that aims to break gender barriers.

The new gender-inclusive dolls are called “Creatable World.”

The figures come in kits with different hair, clothes, and accessory options.

Children can select any combination to customize their own dolls.

Mattel also launched the new slogan for the doll line, “All Welcome.” It also features the captions “Toys will be toys” and “Dolls are for kids” on its website.

The move is the latest effort by the toy company to update its iconic Barbie doll – which is now available in a variety of skin tones and body types. There’s also a barbie that comes in a wheelchair.

The new Creatable World dolls will retail for about $44.