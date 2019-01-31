Masked driver arrested on the QEW in Burlington with the word ‘Kill’ written on the vehicle

OPP conducted a high-risk takedown Wednesday morning on the QEW near Appleby line, after a van was spotted with the word “Kill” painted on the back window.

Police say the driver was also wearing a ski mask.

“Obviously very concerning for us to see this kind of circumstance and obviously for witnesses as well, as they were driving down the highway and they see this with a masked person inside and that’s why they called the police, which is the right thing to do.” Kerry Schmidt, OPP.

Multiple people called 911 after spotting this minivan on the QEW.

Police say the driver was compliant and there were no injuries. He is now being treated by health officials and undergoing a mental health evaluation.

No charges have been laid.