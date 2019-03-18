Hamilton man charged in serious crash between SUV and Maserati

Hamilton police have charged a 35-year-old man after a serious crash on Sunday sent four people to hospital.

Emergency crews responded to a two-vehicle collision on Queenston Rd. East and Kenora Ave. shortly after 3 p.m.

Police say a black 2008 Maserati was travelling at a high rate of speed and struck a silver SUV being driven by a 24-year-old Hamilton resident.

The impact sent the Maserati crashing into two hydro poles before striking the SUV a second time.

Police say the driver of the Maserati fled the scene and left behind three passengers who had all suffered broken bones in the crash.

On Monday, Hamilton police issued a news release stating the driver had been identified, and arrested.

Istref Bajcinca, of Hamilton, is charged with three counts of dangerous driving causing bodily harm, and fail to remain at a collision scene.

Anyone with information about this incident that could help police is asked to contact detectives at 905-546-4755 or 905-546-4753.