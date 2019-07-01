Marnie McBean to lead Team Canada to Tokyo 2020

Toronto native, Marnie McBean is on of Canada’s most decorated Olympians. She will be back with Canada’s Olympic team but as Chef de Mission.

McBean was named the leader of the Olympic team for the 2020 Tokyo Summer games Monday afternoon.

Being Team Canada’s Chef de Mission will not be anything new to McBean. Since retiring from competition in 2000 due to a back injury, she has been an active athlete mentor and advocate.

“In Sydney, when the chance to medal disappeared with a blown disc in my back, I learned more about myself, kindness and the Olympics, than I could otherwise have imagined,” said McBean. “I suppose the door to my becoming a mentor opened right then.”

McBean has worked with the Canadian Olympic Committee in the recent past as a specialist in Olympic Athlete Preparation and Mentoring.

Her objective was to prepare athletes emotionally and psychologically to give their best performance possible at the Olympic Games.

McBean represented Canada from 1987 to 2000, winning a total of 12 World and Olympic medals. She was inducted into the Canadian Olympic Hall of Fame in 1994 and Canada’s Sports Hall of Fame in 1997.