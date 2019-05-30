;
Markham woman arrested in hit-and-run that seriously injured child

Category: Toronto
Tags: crime, markham, police, toronto, toronto police, toronto police service


A woman who was allegedly the passenger on a motorcycle that hit a four-year-old boy in Toronto has been arrested.

The child was struck after he entered the roadway around 1:30 p.m. Sunday. Police say the driver and a passenger fled the scene. The boy was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Breanne Lynn Maclellan, 32, turned herself into police around 6:15 a.m. Thursday.

She has been charged with leave accident scene cause bodily harm.

Officers arrested a 31-year-old man shortly before 2 p.m. Monday and seized a 2016 Harley Davidson Road Glide Motorcycle.

He has been charged with leaving an accident scene causing bodily harm, driving with an improper license and operating a vehicle without insurance.

Police say they are not releasing the man’s name to “protect the integrity of the investigation.”



