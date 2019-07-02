Marineland unveils its new $6,000,000 splash pad

Canada day kicked off with a splash at Marineland’s newest attraction the Polar Splash. It’s an arctic theme with iceberg waterfalls, fighting polar bears, seals, and belugas.

The new legislation and public opinion around whales in captivity changing, Marineland says it was time to switch things up at the park.

Marineland says it has partnered with a Connecticut-based sea research foundation to study belugas.

Representatives have said ten million dollars from ticket sales, over the course of the next two years will be donated to study these marine mammals.

The splash pad was a hit with kids and parents looking to cool off.