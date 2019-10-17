Marineland to sell five belugas to U.S. facility for breeding

Marineland is set to sell five belugas to a United States facility for research and breeding.

The Niagara Falls tourist attraction has struck a deal with Mystic Aquarium in Connecticut.

The whales will be part of a series of research studies that aim to improve understanding of the species.

According to The Canadian Press, documents filed with U.S. federal authorities say Marineland had 54 belugas in March, but the whales need more space at the facility.

The documents say the Connecticut aquarium will share ownership of the whales with the Georgia Aquarium in Atlanta.

Two other belugas from Marineland are currently being sent to a facility in Spain.